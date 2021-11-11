REPORT – Odell Beckham Jr. Finalizing Deal with Los Angeles Rams

After garnishing the attention of NFL fans everywhere, Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly made his decision as to where he will be playing next. According to the latest from NFL insiders, it isn't any of the teams that were being discussed as Beckham Jr.'s top-three.

After his release from the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. was headed towards free-agency for the first time in his career. He cleared waivers, which meant OBJ would be able to select which NFL team he would be playing for next.

Reports are out from @AdamSchefter on Twitter that say OBJ is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

More from @RapSheet on OBJ's decision below.

@diannaESPN added context to what drew OBJ to L.A. on Twitter.

OBJ had reportedly narrowed down his teams of interest to three, which included the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New Orleans Saints.

Members of the Saints even reached out to Beckham Jr., including Kwon Alexander which was his former teammate from their LSU days.

One member of the #WhoDatNation even made a remix to a Silk Sonic song entitled 'Leave The Dome Open' to lure OBJ to New Orleans.

But, after all of the speculation from around the NFL it is the Rams who are seemingly ending up with Odell Beckham Jr.

Best of luck to OBJ as he moves on to the next stage of his career in the NFL.