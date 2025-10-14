A longtime staple for locals on Pinhook Road, Office Hours Sandwich Shop has announced that it will be closing its doors after two decades of serving some of Lafayette’s most comforting lunch plates.

Owners Aaron and Rene Miller shared the bittersweet news on social media, thanking the community for 20 years of loyalty and friendship.

“All good things must come to an end,” the Millers wrote. “After 20 years of enjoying lunch with you, it’s time for us to pack it in. You’ve shared births, deaths, and everything in between with us, and we never took for granted the trust you gave us.”

The couple also mentioned they’ll be looking for new job opportunities and invited customers to stop by this week to share memories, and maybe a few laughs, over one last plate lunch.

Office Hours Office Hours loading...

A Final Menu for Loyal Fans

Before officially closing, Office Hours is going out in the best way possible, with a whole week of crowd favorites:

Monday: Boneless Fried Chicken over Red Beans & Rice

Boneless Fried Chicken over Red Beans & Rice Tuesday: Famous Bold Spaghetti & Meatsauce

Famous Bold Spaghetti & Meatsauce Wednesday: Fried Fish Sandwich with Potato Salad & Fries

Fried Fish Sandwich with Potato Salad & Fries Thursday: Smothered Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy

Smothered Pork Roast with Rice & Gravy Friday: Meatball Stew with Rice & Gravy

Orders can be placed by phone, online, or through DoorDash for those hoping to grab one final meal before the lights go out.

Lafayette Reacts

The post immediately sparked reactions across local foodie pages.

“One of the best lunch spots in Lafayette,” wrote Mandi Hebert.

“Their veggie soup was so freaking good,” said Elizabeth Lutgring Boudreaux.

Others were sad that another mom-and-pop spot was disappearing, with Linda Layburn Douglas noting, “So sad all of these sweet mom and pop restaurants closing down.”

As it usually goes when restaurants close, some foodies admitted they’d never heard of the café until now.

At the same time, regulars mourned the loss of “the best burgers in Lafayette” and “unbeatable gumbo.”

End of an Era

For 20 years, Office Hours wasn’t just a lunch stop, it was part of Lafayette’s daytime routine. A place where coworkers caught up over meatball stew, and clearly, based on the comments, customers became friends.

As one commenter summed it up: “They really were a great lunch spot.”

Anyone wanting to say goodbye (and grab one last plate) can stop by Office Hours at 2303 W Pinhook Road this week before the final lunch is served.

Get our free mobile app