Old VHS Tapes Worth Money Collectors Are Scrambling to Get Their Hands on

Chances are you have a box of old VHS tapes in your garage or attic that you've been meaning to donate or throw away. Before you do, take a look at this list of some of the most valuable VHS tapes and make you some money!

JAPAN-TECHNOLOGY-VIDEO-VCR-OFFBEAT AFP via Getty Images loading...

The world of collecting can seem...well, it can seem a little strange.

The saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure" certainly rings truest in the world of collecting. You just never know what things you have sitting around the house collecting dust someone else is dying to get their hands on.

We all know about the value of things like comic books, baseball cards, vinyl albums, and toys, but the world of collecting goes so much farther than these things.

Unsplash.com Via Bruno Guerrero Unsplash.com Via Bruno Guerrero loading...

For example, VHS tapes.

You know, those old clunky tapes you have stashed away in the back of your closet that you'll never watch again because you haven't had a VCR in 20 years.

Go ahead and dig them out to see what you got because there's gold in them thar hills!

Right now, an original 1986 VHS of the movie "Halloween" is selling for $299.

Obviously, the condition of the VHS tape and box or case has a lot to do with the collectible value.

The gang over at familyminded.com have put together a list of "The 65 most Valuable VHS Tapes Worth Money" but we'll cover some highlights for you below.

(Familyminded.com compiled the values based on eBay listings)

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs - Estimated price = $100

Love to Read With Barney - Estimated price = $939

Killer Klowns From Outer Space - Estimated Price = $96

Fantasia - Estimated price = $299

1. Fantasia (1940) Disney loading...



Pterodactyl Woman From Beverly Hills - Estimated price = $300

(You've never heard of the Pterodactyl Woman From Beverly Hills? Neither have we)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - Estimated price = $70

Sleeping Beauty - Estimated price = $129

The Sound of Music - Estimated price = $65

Lemora, the Lady Dracula - Estimated price = $1,100

The Evil Dead - Estimated price = $250

A History of Violence - Estimated price = $199

Alice in Wonderland - Estimated price = $450

Beauty and the Beast (1992) - Estimated price - $1,999.99

The Lion King (Original Diamond Edition) - Estimated price = $500

The Sword and the Stone - Estimated Price = $100

The Great Mouse Detective - Estimated Price = $50

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Estimated price = $199

101 Dalmatians (Diamond Edition) - Estimated price = $3,645

Commando - Estimated price = $7,795

Kill Bill Vol. 1 - Estimated price = $9,000

Back to the Future - Estimated price - $9,990

The Big Lebowski - Estimated price = $12,000