One Louisiana City Ranks as Second-Worst City for Trick-or-Treaters

Trick-or-treating is a beloved Halloween tradition that captivates our hearts year after year. It's not just about costumes, candy, and spooky decor; it's a celebration of our collective love for imagination and community.

Some places are just better at it than others, though. Trick-or-treating taps into our desire for escapism. It grants us the chance to temporarily become someone or something entirely different, unleashing our inner superheroes, witches, or creatures of the night. This transformation sparks creativity, inspiring us to craft costumes that express our personalities and fantasies.

The act of going door-to-door, shouting "trick or treat," and receiving goodies connects us to our communities in a unique way. It fosters a sense of unity and neighborly warmth as people open their doors with smiles, and children explore their surroundings in a new light. This shared experience strengthens bonds and instills a sense of belonging.

Of course, the sweet allure of candy plays a significant role. Trick-or-treating offers a sugar rush like no other, a tantalizing reward for the effort put into costumes and the courage to approach strangers' homes.

According to WalletHub, we put a lot of money into Halloween.

This year, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $108.24 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s about $12.2 billion between the 73% of households that celebrate. If you’re counting on getting more free treats in return for your investment, you’ll definitely want to be in a place with the most activities. Safety is also a big consideration, considering that many activities take place when it’s dark out.

But there are some places that are great for trick-or-treating and some that are... less than stellar, WalletHub shows.

The best place for trick-or-treating in the country? New York City, WalletHub says. Their metrics include Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness, Halloween Fun, and Halloween Weather.

The Top 10 cities?

New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Jersey City, NJ Anaheim, CA San Diego, CA Boston, MA Hialeah, FL Gilbert, AZ

But when it comes to the worst cities, Louisiana does make the list in that regard.