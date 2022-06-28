Only Murders in the Building, the hit Hulu series that debuted last year, is back starting today with Season 2.

The show features an all-star cast in Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver) and Selena Gomez (Mabel).

The unlikely trio all live in the same luxurious apartment building in New York City. They bond after learning of their shared love for true crime and crime podcasts.

Of course, they actually start a podcast after a murder occurs in their building. And, the first season is all about the search for answers and them solving the "whodunit."

The last episode ends with the three celebrating the fact that they helped the police find the killer in the building. However, things quickly turn as yet another person in the building (nosy neighbor Bunny) ends up dead.

That cliffhanger set things up for the aforementioned Season 2 premiere, which just came out today (6/28) and is available to stream on Hulu.

Having watched the entire first season, I can definitely give this series a strong recommendation for you to watch.

Oh, and it also helps that I know someone on the show. Breaux Bridge native Ryan Broussard plays Oliver's son Will in the series.

The two have what appears to be a rocky relationship due to Oliver squandering Will's college fund on his failed theatrical production Splash!

While Broussard's character does not get a tremendous amount of screen time, he still appeared in four of the 10 episodes in the first season.

We'll have to see if Broussard's gets a little more development this season.

At any rate, on a personal note, it's pretty cool to see a young man on the small screen that I've been knowing since he was a baby.

Who is Ryan Broussard and how did he start acting?

Ryan Broussard is now 32 years old. Sports fans in the area may remember him from his baseball playing days. He starred at LSUE and then later UL. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and played professionally from 2010-2012.

However, after his baseball career was over, he decided to head back to UL to get his degree in performing arts. He would later get a master's degree from the prestigious Ivy League school Brown University and quickly went to work honing his acting skills in New York City.

Broussard's credits to date include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), The Big Short (2015) and When the Game Stands Tall (2014).

He most recently worked on Broadway's "Take Me Out," where he was the understudy for two characters -- Darren Lemming and Davey Battle. The play recently won a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Play."

Below is a picture of the cast at the 2022 Tony Awards. You'll see Broussard front center.

Back to Broussard's current role as Will in Only Murders. You'll be able to find out which episodes he's in each Tuesday for the next nine weeks. Each episode will drop at 2:00 am that day.

Here's the schedule of the ten-episode second season of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu:

Episode 1: "Persons of Interest," Tuesday, June 28

Episode 2: "Framed," Tuesday, June 28

Episode 3: "The Last Day of Bunny Folger," Tuesday, July 5

Episode 4: "Here's Looking at You...," Tuesday, July 12

Episode 5: "The Tell," Tuesday, July 19

Episode 6: "Performance Review," Tuesday, July 26

Episode 7: "Flipping the Pieces," Tuesday, August 2

Episode 8: "Hello Darkness," Tuesday, August 9

Episode 9: Tuesday, August 16

Episode 10 (season two finale): Tuesday, August 23

Oh, and it appears that the series won't end after this season as both Short and Gomez have seemingly confirmed the show will be returning for a third season next year.