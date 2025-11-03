OPELOUSAS, LA (KPEL) — Last week, the Opelousas Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a father accused of killing his 2-month-old child.

The mother, Kaylee Fontenot, was taken into custody, but the search continued for the father, Taylor Broussard.

Now, Broussard has turned himself in to the Opelousas Police Department and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, according to News 15.

The couple is currently under investigation and facing serious charges after deputies responded to a heartbreaking medical emergency in the 200 block of N. Liberty Street around 8:00 p.m. on October 25th.

Read More: Louisiana Father Wanted in Infant Death Investigation

On scene, deputies discovered an unresponsive infant who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. According to the autopsy, the child succumbed to internal bleeding sustained from a severed lower spine.

Not only did the infant suffer from a spinal injury, but investigators saw signs of extreme dehydration and malnutrition and discovered multiple broken ribs.

Both the mother and father face first-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles, and second-degree battery charges.

As the investigation continues, authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or submit an anonymous tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

