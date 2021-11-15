An Opelousas Junior High student was arrested on multiple charges today after the student was found with a loaded weapon.

According to KATC TV3, the St. Landry Parish School Board ordered the school on lockdown after it was made aware of reports of a gun on campus. The board said that the incident occurred around 8:40 this morning and that "everything occurred without incident".

The charges levied against the student tell a different story, though.

According to the post by KATC TV3, the student (who has not been identified because of being a minor) is facing several charges above and beyond simply carrying a weapon on campus.

The first 3 charges listed involve possession of a firearm:

Illegal Possession of Firearm by a juvenile

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Illegal Carrying of Firearm in School Free Zone

Here is where the charges that hint at something other than "everything occurred without incident" come in:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer

Resisting an Officer

Terrorizing

We aren't the only ones who questioned the last four charges:

via Facebook

I understand the "Resisting an Officer" charge - as someone with a slight hint of claustrophobia, being handcuffed isn't high on my list of desires (not even the velvet ones). And I think I might understand the origins of the other three charges: they could all be from the student running his or her mouth.

According to Doug Murphy Law's website, assault on a police officer is when:

You say something in a moment of anger that creates a fear of bodily injury

You drive too close to a police officer who is on the side of the road, pulled over (assault with a vehicle would be considered assault with a deadly weapon, or aggravated assault)

Any minor physical contact that occurs during an arrest.

Threatening violence is one thing, but threatening violence while in possession of a firearm is a whole new ballpark. The Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer, and Terrorizing charges might all stem from verbal threats the student made as he or she was detained.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, we may never know the answers to these questions.

