A man already on probation for drug charges was arrested again by the Opelousas Police Department with some help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department.

According to officials, Cordell Lastrapes was taken into custody on charges with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics. Officers also seized over a pound of marijuana, and suspected drug proceeds in the amount of $1,300.

Lastrapes was already on probation for drug charges in July of 2020 when the most recent drug raid on the home in the 1300 block of Chickasaw Drive happened.

Photo courtesy of Opelousas PD

The suspect was promptly booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail to faces the charges.

According to officials, they will not stop seeking those who are selling drugs as they do believe that the drug trade is leading to more violent activity in the city of Opelousas.

So, how can you help? You can report suspicious activity. There are a variety of way to report activity that you believe is criminal.

You can always call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). When you call this number, you are completely anonymous when you give information. Another way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 app on any of your devices.

You can also call the Opelousas Police Department to report any activity. Their number is 337-948-2500. You can send an email to the following address: crimetips@opelousaspd.com. You can also report information at http://www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com. Any small amount of information can help detectives in their efforts to rid the streets of drugs and the crime that will often accompany the drug trade. You don't have to give any of your information. The information you do give is used by investigators to nab people involved in the illegal drug trade.