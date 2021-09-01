‘Operation Give Back’ Coming to Loreauville, New Iberia

Tons of supply drives are popping up all around Acadiana, and I couldn't be more proud of the place I call home.

From the Love Truck at Covenant Church here in Lafayette to the Central Fire Station in Eunice, the good people of Acadiana are doing what we do best: coming together.

The latest supply drive, dubbed "Operation Give Back", takes place tomorrow and Friday in both New Iberia and Loreauville.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

The event will be collecting non-perishable food items, water, energy drinks, blankets, batteries, cleaning supplies - anything you can think of that YOU needed the last time a hurricane came through.

Donations can be dropped off on Thursday and Friday in New Iberia at Reliapath, 1100 Andre Street, from 8-4 Thursday and 8-2 on Friday.

Google Street View

In Loreauville, Town Hall is the drop-off point (it's by the red light in Loreauville) from 3-6pm.

If you have something to donate but can not make it to either site, you have options! Call Bridgette at 337-224-9950 or Dawn at 337-201-1121 to discuss your options.

Canned goods, snacks, pre-packaged meals (non-perishable, of course), water, paper goods (plates, cups, plasticware, etc), tarps - I could go on, but you know the drill.

All of the items collected at these sites will be ferried over to the Thibodeaux and Metairie areas to be distributed to the folks there who need them the most.

It's time for Acadiana to come together and, from what I've seen so far, we're coming together nicely.

