Oreo And Ritz Team Up To Offer Limited Time Mash-Up Cookie

Stoners around the world are rejoicing at this news as we speak. My guess is that these cookies will be sold out within minutes if not sooner tomorrow.

You can get your package of six cookies for free tomorrow, but you have to pay $4 shipping. One half is an Oreo cookie with cream, and the other half is a Ritz cracker with peanut butter. I'm sure this isn't the first time people have combined both snacks, however, it's the first time that Nabisco will offer the mash-up as a company.

Starting tomorrow at 11::00am, you can try to snag a box at Oreo.com/Ritz. But act fast. Once they sell out, that's it. It doesn't sound like they'll be in stores anytime soon.