A crash along I-40 in Oklahoma City between a box truck and an 18-wheeler resulted in quite the traffic delay as a massive mess spread across the highway. As a news crew observed the scene from a helicopter and attempted to make out what was on the ground below, some online believed that the mess was made up of a variety of sex toys.

Drivers proceeded cautiously as they traversed through the sticky situation...

A semi-truck overturned and completely lost its load on I-40 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma after colliding with a box truck. Traffic slowed significantly as drivers passing by looked at the mess that had been caused by the accident.

Check out an aerial view of the highway below.

You can even see the box truck that was involved in the accident in the median of the interstate preparing to be towed away.

But as drivers did their best to get around the sticky scene, many online observed the items that were actually lost out of the back of the semi-truck.

As the news team attempted to make out what was scattered across the roadway, the helicopter camera proceeded to zoom in.

While on-air, the crew was not privy to make a determination on what exactly was being hauled by the 18-wheeler. But on social media, many had already figured out just what they thought was spilled all across I-40.

Overturned Semi Truck on Interstate Appears to Lose Load of Sex Toys

See the report from @News9 via @TheLostOgle on Twitter below.

While the outlet says that the news crew over at KWTV News 9 has not yet confirmed what exactly the semi-truck was hauling, they say that the incident, "did occur near a major adult-product-focused distribution hub near I-40...".

Check out reactions to the incident coming from Twitter below.

As you can see, it was all puns coming from social media.

In all seriousness, I hope no one was injured in the accident. An 18-wheeler overturning after colliding with a box truck is no laughing matter.

As we await the official word on what exactly was contained in all of those boxes that were scattered across the interstate, it seems as though the internet has come to its consensus on the contents.