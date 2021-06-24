Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Avatar in Madden 22 is Laughably Awful

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is settling into his new team.

After the New England Patriots selected him with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (15th overall), the baby-faced QB couldn't hide his excitement to be playing for a franchise with 6 Super Bowl Championships in the 21st century.

One cool aspect of becoming a rookie is being able to play as yourself in the 'Madden video game franchise.

It has to feel different from the "create a character" anyone can do, and actually being on the game.

Having said that, Jones probably wouldn't recognize himself in digital form.

That's because EA Sports needs to scan Jones' face, as he looks nothing like himself in the latest Madden video game.

On top of looking like drunk Greyjoy character from Game of Thrones, Jones only registers a 61 overall score. Not ideal for a first-round quarterback.

Madden 22 is set to be released on August 20th.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover.

