Pelicans Sign Center Jonas Valančiūnas to Two-Year Extension

After making a similar move with center Steven Adams last year, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed new center Jonas Valančiūnas to a two-year extension worth $30.1 million.

It's a risky move considering the team has not seen Valanciunas play next to Zion Williamson yet.

Prior to last season, New Orleans traded for veteran center Steven Adams, then signed him to a two-year extension.

The following offseason he was traded to Memphis as part of a package that included Valančiūnas, and VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin had to include future draft compensation as part of the deal.

New Orleans is hoping Valančiūnas can finally give them a consistent presence at the center position.

A ten-year NBA veteran from Lithuania, Valančiūnas spent his first eight and a half seasons with the Toronto Raptors. He was traded in February of 2019 to the Memphis Grizzlies, the same year the Raptors went on to win the NBA championship.

He averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds last season with the Grizz.

New Orleans tips off their 2021-2022 season tonight at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

