Sometimes you just need a little music to calm your nerves.

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows someone playing a musical instrument while standing in the middle of an empty Bourbon St.

Other than the person filming the musician and a lone guy walking by, there is no one else in sight, but the musician wanted to do something to give New Orleans hope.

As you are aware, New Orleans and many other communities were hit hard by Hurricane Ida and Entergy estimates that over 900,000 people are without power.

Twitter via Corey Rholdon

In the days ahead, we will all have to do our part to help those struggling to the east of Acadiana.

However, this video will give you chills and hope. I applaud this musician for providing the sounds of hope on Bourbon St. as New Orleans and most of southeast Louisiana begin the recovery process.