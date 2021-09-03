Local Electrician Shares Photos of the Heartbreaking Devastation in Port Fourchon

A Lafayette electrician traveling to Port Fourchon to help with recovery efforts has shared a few pictures showing just how extensive the damage from Hurricane Ida really is.

Aaron Thibodeaux, the owner of Chris’ Electrical Service, is in Port Fourchon working to get electricity back to the area.

Clearly, seeing these photos that he was nice enough to let us share with you, there is quite a bit of work that needs to be done before the Fourchon area begins to start getting back to some of normal.