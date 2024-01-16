Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Icy conditions caused a pile-up after three crashes at milepost 79 in Acadia Parish Tuesday morning, and Louisiana State Police have closed I-10 in both directions.

That area is littered with debris from the crashes, and Trooper Thomas Gossen says the closure could last for several hours as icy conditions will hamper recovery and cleanup efforts.

The closure from a similar situation during the freeze in 2021 shut down I-10 for hours.

Louisiana State Police are diverting westbound traffic off interstate at Exit 80 (Crowley exit), and eastbound travelers must get off at Exit 76 (Egan exit). Highway 100 is the destination to head east or west.

I-10 Crash Courtesy Louisiana State Police loading...

Drivers should consider that nearly all bridges, flat or overpass-style, are likely iced over.

As of 8 AM Tuesday, I-10 between Ambassador Caffery and University is closed.

Law enforcement officials are asking people to stay off the roadways, if at all possible. They are working to assess conditions, and any crash response only delays the process.

Please heed the warning and do you best to stay warm. We may not break the freezing mark today and temperatures will dip into the teens again tonight. Thankfully, we should be in the 40s on Wednesday.