Pizza Village Opening Third Location in St. Martin Parish, Plans to Expand Brand Throughout Gulf Coast

One of Lafayette's most popular local pizza spots is growing in a major way.

On Thursday, Pizza Village announced plans to open its third location in Breaux Bridge. According to a press release, Pizza Village has acquired 1.2 acres of property on the southwest corner of Rees Street and The Lakes Blvd.

The Breaux Bridge location will feature 4,500 square feet of air-conditioned space including a family dining area, a bar/patio area, a convenient drive-thru window for order pickups, and an open-kitchen concept similar to the original Moss Street location.

Construction on the new Pizza Village location is slated to begin in late 2022.

Not only will Pizza Village be bringing its delicious flavor to St. Martin Parish, but they have even bigger plans when it comes to expanding their brand.

The pizza restaurant, currently celebrating 50 years in business, announced that for the first time ever they will offer their brand "for expansion to carefully selected persons or groups under a franchise model."

This new development will be in addition to company-owned and operated Pizza Village stores and will span the Gulf Coast, ranging from Central Texas to the Florida Panhandle as well as the entire state of Louisiana.

Anyone interested in opening up their very own Pizza Village restaurant should submit a detailed request here on the Pizza Village website.

We wish Pizza Village the best of luck, and congrats to Breaux Bridge and all of St. Martin Parish on the new addition.

