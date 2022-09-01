Planet Fitness Moving From Northgate Mall to North Lafayette Shopping Center

The new location will be in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center at 3803 Moss Street.

You may recall reading a few days ago that Sully Barwin and two investors bought this property for $4.13 million. Well, Barwin said that the franchisee for the Planet Fitness in the Northgate Mall will move to their shopping center, but only occupy less than half of the space, which was previously a Winn-Dixie.

That Winn-Dixie store closed back in 2017 and was one of three underperforming stores in Louisiana that the company decided to shut down.

Planet Fitness Wall Street Grand Opening Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images for Planet Fitness loading...

Barwin told The Acadiana Advocate that they are in negotiations with a couple of retailers for the remainder of the 55,000-square-foot anchor space. Both of those companies are well-known retailers but are not grocery stores, he elaborated.

Planet Fitness has been at the Northgate Mall for over 10 years now. It's the latest in a line of businesses to leave that mall. Now, Lafayette's first mall is mainly occupied by independent merchants.

“It just used to have a lot more life than it does these days,” Barwin said of the mall. “We thought it made sense – let’s just buy the one down the street and if we can lease it up, it’ll be a good real estate transaction for us. It still has decent membership numbers.”

