Players from Louisiana Who Will Compete in the College Football National Championship Game

It all comes down to this - the University of Georgia vs. the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship Game!

Georgia is the defending champions and have looked the part for most of this season as they dominated five of the six Top 25 teams they played and were the only FBS team to go undefeated.

Meanwhile, TCU has had a storybook season as they have also dominated at times but also survived some close calls as well. While Georgia was able to win their conference championship game (Southeastern Conference), TCU was not able to do the same as they fell in a classic overtime contest to the Kansas State Wildcats. But they recovered to dominate a Michigan team that was undefeated themselves and advance to Monday night's championship game.

Whenever teams match up in the national championship game each season, I always wonder to myself how many Louisiana players are on each roster. As someone who has broadcasted high school football for the last decade, I have been privileged to witness some amazing football players over the years.

The Georgia/TCU matchup will feature some great talent from Louisiana. Eight players that played at LHSAA schools will suit up for the Horned Frogs while two players will suit up for the Bulldogs.

Who are you rooting for - the Georgia Bulldogs or the TCU Horned Frogs? Make sure you watch out for these players and hopefully one of them will make a name for himself on the big stage!

