The numbers are in, and UFC 318 didn’t just deliver in the octagon — it made history in the stands.

The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans was packed with an electric crowd of 18,138 fans, generating $8.09 million in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing event in the venue’s history, according to a report from WDSU.

At the center of it all? Lafayette’s own Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

The Diamond Shines Again

While UFC 318 marked Poirier’s final walk to the octagon, it also cemented his place in Louisiana sports history.

The co-main event was more than just a fight; it was a celebration of a career that’s inspired fans across the 337 and beyond.

From the opening bell to the final moments of Poirier’s walkout draped in the Acadian flag, UFC 318 was nothing short of unforgettable.

A City Built to Host

“Tonight was a huge success,” said UFC President Dana White in the post-fight press conference. “The gate, the buzz, the energy in this town. It couldn’t have been better.”

Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, echoed that pride, saying the event proved once again why New Orleans is Built to Host. Jay Cicero, CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, added, “Welcoming Dustin Poirier back home to Louisiana for the last fight of his career was special… for all the local fans who have supported him throughout the years.”

What’s Next?

This record-breaking night wasn’t just about numbers. It was about legacy. It was about proving that Louisiana, and especially New Orleans, is more than capable of hosting world-class UFC events.

And based on the overwhelming success of UFC 318, it’s not a question of if the UFC will return, it’s a matter of when.

For now, one thing’s for sure: the Diamond didn’t just go out swinging, he went out on top.