Police Chase Louisiana Woman with 4 Unrestrained Children in Car

Metairie, LA (KPEL News) - A horrifying police chase unfolded in Jefferson Parish that ended with four children at the hospital and the arrest of a Louisiana woman on multiple charges, including child endangerment.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies tried to stop a speeding driver in Metairie on the night of Sunday, December 10. The driver refused to stop, so deputies gave chase.

The woman driving not only ran from officers, she rammed her car into several police units as she was attempting to flee.

One of the deputies discharged his weapon multiple times during the chase, but no one was injured by gunfire.

Units were able to block the woman's car after she crashed into a curb at the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard, and arrest her.

Shockingly, when deputies searched the woman's car, they discovered four children who were unrestrained in the vehicle. The kids were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure because they were in the car when it crashed several times into police units and, ultimately, into a curb.

The woman driver was taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where she was booked on the following charges:

aggravated flight,

aggravated criminal damage,

child endangerment,

operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

No details are available about whether she may have been impaired due to alcohol or drugs.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation into the incident.

