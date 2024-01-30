Large Police Response Near Fieldspan Road Due to Shooting in Duson, Louisiana

Multiple eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in Duson, Louisiana, near Fieldspan Road on Tuesday night. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting earlier this evening (Jan. 30). The incident occurred in the 100 block of La Rue Biarritz, as confirmed by Valerie Ponseti, the Public Information Officer of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The response to the shooting was significant, with a heavy law enforcement presence converging on the area along Fieldspan Road, which is in proximity to the reported shooting location.

As part of the law enforcement response, nearby roads were temporarily blocked off. As of now, the roads that were affected have been reopened as the area begins to clear.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and confirmed details about the incident remain scarce. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities associated with this incident. Likewise, no further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or potential suspects have been released at this time.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.