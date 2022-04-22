Toddler Dies After Grandmother Forced Her to Drink Whiskey While Mother Watched

She was only four years old, and her name was China.

There are terrible allegations that have been made against a grandmother and mother by officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesman Sergeant L'Jean McKneely says that a mother watched as her child's grandmother made her child drink a bottle of whiskey.

McKneely says the child's blood-alcohol level was .680. In the state of Louisiana, as an adult, if your blood alcohol is higher than .08 you are considered driving while intoxicated. The Advocate reports that the coroner's report shows this child was four times over the legal limit for an adult.

Officials confirm that the mother, Kadjah Record, and the grandmother, Roxanne Record, were arrested on charges of First-Degree Murder this morning.

Coroner Beau Clark told the Advocate that 4-year-old China Record died because of acute alcohol poisoning.

Police say China's mother watched as her child was forced to drink the whiskey by the grandmother.