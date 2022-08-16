Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School

This story will get you in the feels.

Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable.

First, the backstory.

Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.

Fast forward to yesterday at Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville. Matthew's son Falyn (kindergarten) and his daughter Fynleigh (fourth grade) were escorted to school that day by quite the cavalcade.

Ascension Parish Schools, Facebook Ascension Parish Schools, Facebook loading...

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department accompanied both kids on Monday as part of a promise they made to their fallen brother. They committed to always being a part of milestones for his kids.

Ascension Parish Schools captured the touching moment on tape and put together this sweet video.

The school system also posted several pictures of the morning on its Facebook page.

Nicely done ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for all you do to not only protect and serve our communities but the extra mile you go to show compassion and care for your fellow man.