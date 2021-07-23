Joseph Lee Smith is one of the six men that had True Bills returned against them by a Caddo Grand Jury. Smith, back in March was arrested in connection with the murder of 5 year-old Mya Patel. Smith basically confessed to the crime in a video on social media which can be seen HERE.

Of the six true bills, the substance involved were all felonies including murder and rape.

SPD: Joseph Lee Smith

Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in connection with the March 20, 2021 slaying of Mya Vimal Patel. Ms. Patel, 5, was shot as she played near a window of the motel her family was at in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive.

SPD: Hays-Sirelderick

Sirelderick Deon Hays, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the March 31, 2021 robbery and slaying of Xavier Lavar Griffin. Mr. Griffin, 19, was shot several times in the 2300 block of Marion Street in Queensborough.

SPD: Micheal Riley

Michael Riley, 37, also was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the April 2, 2021 slaying of DaRon Robert Hardin Sr., 49, and the shooting of Jacqueline Lee. The two were shot multiple times in the 6200 block of Singletary Street in Mooretown. In a separate indictment, Mr. Riley also was charged with simple criminal property damage in connection with damage that same day to a motor vehicle owned by Anita Lind.

The following defendant's indictments were filed under seal due to the nature of the charges.

SPD: Rustin Middleton

Rustin Randall Middleton, 35, was charged with two separate counts of aggravated rape and sexual battery.

All of the accused are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

