Police Looking for Two Suspects in Scott, Louisiana Theft

Credit: Scott Police Department

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - Scott police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who are believed to have stolen from a local business.

Two suspects - one a male and one a female - were caught on security cameras, and that footage was given to the Scott Police Department. According to SPD, the two are suspected to have been involved in a theft in the "early evening of April 24, 2023."

"If anyone knows the identity of the pictured suspects," SPD said in a press release, "they are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337)233-3715."

Credit: Scott Police Department
Credit: Scott Police Department
Credit: Scott Police Department
Credit: Scott Police Department
All calls to the police department regarding the pair will remain anonymous.

