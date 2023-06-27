SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A family dog has been stolen and Scott police are looking for the public's help in locating the suspect responsible.

According to the Scott Police Department, the suspect took the white pit bull terrier from a residence on Dulles Drive. On June 23, the suspect made their way into the fenced-in area where the dog was being kept.

The suspect "then departed on foot with the dog," SPD said in a release.

Scott police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect accused of stealing a dog. Credit: Scott Police Department loading...

Police are advising anyone with information on the identity of the pictured subject to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715. All callers will remain anonymous.

