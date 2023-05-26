SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A joint investigation between the Scott Fire Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of an arsonist who may have tried to burn down a home.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene of a car on fire next to a manufactured home on May 17. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before the home on Lebesque Road caught on fire.

During the investigation, they found signs of arson and worked with LPSO to investigate the possible crime. Investigators were able to identify Alexis Delao, 31, as the culprit and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Delao was taken into custody and charged with one count of simple arson on Thursday, May 25. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Scott Fire Department Truck (Photo Courtesy of KATC)

