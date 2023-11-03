Abbeville, LA (KPEL News) - Abbeville, Louisiana, Police need help identifying the person struck by a hit and run driver on Tuesday, October 31. He was transported to a trauma center immediately after the incident. They are also looking for the driver of the vehicle that not only hit the pedestrian, but is also suspected of a hit and run minutes before.

A previous post indicated that the description we were provided was of the suspect. After further review, the description police provided are of the victim who is, as yet, unidentified.

On Halloween morning, they responded to a call about a man that was hit by a vehicle in the area near Tractor Supply and Discount Tire on Veterans Memorial Drive. Officers provided assistance to the victim until Acadiana Ambulance arrived. The man was so seriously injured that he was transported by Air Med to a local trauma center.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was a small white SUV with a damaged windshield and damage to the front of the vehicle. They say the driver had fled on Hwy 14 towards Iberia Parish.

As they were investigating that incident, they found out about another hit and run that may be related. Just minutes before the SUV hit the pedestrian, a similar vehicle hit a Chevy Silverado near the intersection of Jacquelyn and South Airport Road and fled that scene. The two locations are about a mile and a half apart.

HIPPA laws prevent police from releasing a photo of the victim, but they were able to release the following information to help identify him. He's a white man, 5'7" tall, and 150-175 pounds. His hands, arms, and chest are tattooed with the following:

Black Sheep – right forearm

Outline of Louisiana – right hand

2K16 – right-hand knuckles

Pitbull image – right forearm

Fear God – right forearm

100 with underline – right forearm

B – on the right pectoral

337 – left hand

Paisley – left forearm

Anyone who may know the victim or has information about the suspect and/or the vehicle is urged to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 or the tip line at 337-892-6777. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 app.

