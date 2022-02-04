Police have made a huge arrest when it comes to stolen catalytic converters.

Baton Rouge Police say that they arrested Matthew Gibson and Brooke Gibson in Baton Rouge after detectives raided their home.

Over 100 stolen catalytic converters were recovered in the raid and police report that the couple had several illegal drugs in their possession during the time of the raid

The catalytic converters were allegedly cut from vehicles in the East Baton Rouge area.

Often these are sold for a high price at various shops, thus we have seen a number of reports of people cutting these parts from vehicles across Louisiana.

According to BRPD, The Gibsons were both booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on the following charges: 3 counts of Possession of Stolen Things over $25,000, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWID Sch I, PWID Sch II, PWID Sch III, PWID Sch IV, Possession of Firearm with CDS.

Here are the photos of those arrested in the raid in Baton Rouge.

