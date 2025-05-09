NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — For those of us in Louisiana who are Catholic, Thursday was a big day. Not only did the Vatican's Conclave elect a new pope, but they chose one with ties to our great state.

While the rest of the world celebrates the historic appointment of Pope Leo XIV, residents of New Orleans are discovering a surprising local connection. According to new research, the first American pope’s maternal roots trace back to the city’s Creole community in the 7th Ward.

Tracing the New Orleans Lineage of Pope Leo XIV

The story begins in 1887, according to the New York Times, when Joseph Martinez and Louise Baquié were married at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. It's a church that once stood on Annette Street in New Orleans’ 7th Ward, but was later destroyed by a hurricane in 1915. Its legacy — and that of the Martinez family — lives on.

Genealogist Jari Honora, a researcher with the Historic New Orleans Collection, told the New York Times that he uncovered records showing that the couple lived at 1933 North Prieur Street, a site later demolished for the construction of the Claiborne overpass.

According to Honora, the family relocated to Chicago between 1910 and 1912, a common migration pattern for Creole families seeking better economic opportunities.

“Now every New Orleanian is going to be claiming to be cousins with the pope,” Honora said jokingly, highlighting the newfound sense of connection among local Creole families.

A Hidden Legacy: The Creole Community of Color

The revelation of Pope Leo XIV’s Creole roots is more than just a genealogical curiosity for New Orleans. It’s a reminder of the rich yet often overlooked history of free people of color in Louisiana.

In the 7th Ward, these communities made lasting contributions to art, business, and the Catholic Church.

Lolita Villavasso Cherrie, co-founder of The Creole Genealogical and Historical Association, said in an interview that the connection is a powerful affirmation of Creole history.

“It would be so fabulous to have someone who has some connection to our people, who can give us the recognition we deserve,” Cherrie said. “For years, our history was hidden, but now it’s coming to light.”

Connecting the Past to the Present

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, grew up in Chicago, where his mother, Mildred Martinez, was born. The Martinez family’s migration to Chicago mirrors the experiences of many Creole families, who left New Orleans to seek new opportunities but maintained their Catholic faith and cultural heritage.

And according to Honora, the family’s roots in New Orleans date back even further, with connections to the gens de couleur libres (free people of color), a class of well-educated, French-speaking Creoles of color who established a foothold in business and the arts.

“These are stories that show the resilience and complexity of Creole identity,” Honora explained. “And now, that identity has a direct line to the Vatican.”

The Historic Claiborne Overpass and a Lost Family Home

Before their move to Chicago, the Martinez family lived at 1933 North Prieur Street, a home that was eventually demolished to make way for the Claiborne overpass, a project that displaced countless Creole families.

The connection between the new pope and the 7th Ward underscores the history of Black and Creole residents from Louisiana and across the South.

“Seeing the pope’s family home erased by the Claiborne overpass project is a stark reminder of how much Creole culture was disrupted,” said Cherrie. “But it’s also a reminder of how strong that culture still is.”

What’s Next? Tracing More Louisiana Connections

Honora says she plans to continue investigating the Prevost paternal line to see if there are any additional Louisiana connections. Meanwhile, the story of Pope Leo XIV’s Creole ancestry has sparked renewed interest in Creole genealogy in New Orleans.

For families looking to trace their own connections to the city’s historic Creole community, organizations like The Creole Genealogical and Historical Association and resources like the Historic New Orleans Collection are helping to piece together the past.

