LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The Popeyes restaurant at 1300 W. Pinhook Road is closed indefinitely after a grease fire caused significant damage to the kitchen Tuesday evening.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. after employees reported flames in the kitchen. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the business.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened at the Lafayette Popeyes

Firefighters entered the restaurant and found flames concentrated around the fryer area in the kitchen. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Several gas fryers sustained damage in the blaze. The interior of the restaurant suffered heavy smoke damage throughout.

Electrical and gas utility services were disconnected as a safety precaution due to the fire damage.

Cause of the Fire

Fire officials determined the fire started when grease build-up near the burner area ignited.

The restaurant will remain closed until necessary repairs can be completed. No timeline for reopening has been announced.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

10 Louisiana Food Brands With An International Following

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.