Louisiana Popeyes Worker Sings to Her Customers

There is no doubt we need more joy in the world today. And this Louisiana woman is bringing joy to her customers every day and she's been doing it for 30 years. Cynthia Carter works at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurant in Kenner and she is known as the singing lady.

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you will get a smiling Cynthia singing to you.

Why Does This Popeyes Worker Sing?

Carter tells NOLA.com it all started several years ago when a customer sang his order into the speaker and she started singing back to try to make someone's day.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=530688315099080

She also cheers on the New Orleans Saints in some of her singing orders. And she calls everyone her "honey dumplin".

People have posted the videos online and race about how great her customer service skills are. She seems to crank it up when customers sing back to her.

Carter loves to sing and she uses her job at Popeyes as her platform to let the public hear her charming voice.

If you happen to be lucky enough to get Carter when you pull up to this drive-thru, you will hear her sing everything on the menu from your main dish to the sides, drinks and even the desserts.

