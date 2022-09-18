Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro

A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area.

Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location.

Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana.

According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our other two shops. They will serve several sweet & savory items including glazed, chocolate topped, donut holes, and 5 different flavors of kolaches.



Among some of their favorite items are their biscuits, stuffed bread, and their featured item “Donut of the Month.”

“Carencro has been on our radar for a few years. For us, we’re looking for communities that are growing and Carencro fits that bill. We’ve got a number of customers from Carencro that travel to Maurice regularly for our donuts and they made us feel like the community would embrace what we do.”

The newest location of Village Deaux will be located in the former location of Cajun Market Donut at 115 Derek Plaza.

Village Deaux is tentatively set to open in Carencro later this year.

Now I will leave you with some pictures of Village Deaux's delicious food.

