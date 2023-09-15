LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A year after announcing the specialty Cajun grocery was up for sale, the popular Pepin's on Ridge Road in Lafayette has announced it is closing for good.

In a simple Facebook post, Pepin's announced it would be closing its doors. The news comes almost exactly a year after it announced it was for sale, and subsequently taken over by a new owner.

Get our free mobile app

However, it appears the new run was short-lived. The following image was posted to the store's Facebook page just before noon on Friday.

attachment-Pepin's Lafayette Closing loading...

The shop was well-known for its Cajun food, as well as it's extremely popular Cuban sandwich. Its founder, Jose "Pepin" Sanchez, retired from the business in 2022, and announced in September of that year that the business was being put up for sale.

"My wife retired at the end of May," Sanchez said at the time, according to The Advocate. "And I'm just ready to pass the baton to somebody else to keep it going."

The store was a hit for locals and for those traveling through the area, and its popular Cuban sandwich seems to be what put it on the map, making it one of the best sandwich shops in Lafayette. It was one of the most highly-reviewed items at the store and served as the basis for plenty of positive statements on sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

"As a native Tampanian (home of the Cuban sandwich)," one reviewer said, "I was nervous about trying a Cuban in Cajun country. I was heading down a back country road when I saw the sign and turned around as quickly as I could."

"What a win," that same reviewer exclaimed. "The Pepin's Cuban gets it right! No lettuce or tomato and it was on REAL Cuban bread. In love? Yes! If you're passing by Pepin's, please stop and try their Cuban sandwich."

The KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.