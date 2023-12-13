Most Popular Baby Names in Louisiana and Ones Rising in Popularity

Tracy Wirtz

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Naming a baby is a big responsibility, and new parents look everywhere to find the perfect name for their newborn. Each baby born is registered with the Social Security Administration, and they compile a list of the most popular baby names each year nationally and by state, including Louisiana.

So many variables go into choosing the perfect name. Popularity is certainly a consideration, but new parents also ask less obvious questions:

  • Will it be a name that gets them picked on?
  • How does it sound with the last name?
  • What will the initials be?
  • How should I spell the name we choose?

The previous questions are only a smattering of the thought processes that factor into such a monumental decision.

The most recent information available from the Social Security Administration is that of 2022, and the website allows users to search by a plethora of data and location.

You can go as deep as finding out how popular your name was the year you were born, and the list of favored names in a particular decade.

Interestingly, the name Mary topped the list for 33 of the last 100 years. That hasn't been the case, though, since 1961, and Mary dropped out of the top 5 in 1967.

Let's take a look at what the top 5 most popular baby names for 2022 are nationally and for Louisiana.

NationalllyLouisiana
1OliviaOlivia
2EmmaAmelia
3CharlotteAva
4AmeliaCharlotte
5SophiaHarper

As with all lists of this sort, names fall out of favor as others rise through the ranks.

Not surprisingly, the furor surrounding the popular Paramount network show "Yellowstone" has seeped into the baby-naming pool.

The following tables list 5 names that have risen the fastest in the last year of data.

Boy Name2022 Rank2021 Rank
Dutton8351821
Kayce5871077
Chosen8981308
Khaza8391230
Eithan500848
Girl Name2022 Rank2021 Rank
Wrenlee7121420
Neriah9931683
Arlet7411226
Georgina8781310
Amiri8761299

