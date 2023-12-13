Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Naming a baby is a big responsibility, and new parents look everywhere to find the perfect name for their newborn. Each baby born is registered with the Social Security Administration, and they compile a list of the most popular baby names each year nationally and by state, including Louisiana.

So many variables go into choosing the perfect name. Popularity is certainly a consideration, but new parents also ask less obvious questions:

Will it be a name that gets them picked on?

How does it sound with the last name?

What will the initials be?

How should I spell the name we choose?

The previous questions are only a smattering of the thought processes that factor into such a monumental decision.

The most recent information available from the Social Security Administration is that of 2022, and the website allows users to search by a plethora of data and location.

You can go as deep as finding out how popular your name was the year you were born, and the list of favored names in a particular decade.

Interestingly, the name Mary topped the list for 33 of the last 100 years. That hasn't been the case, though, since 1961, and Mary dropped out of the top 5 in 1967.

Let's take a look at what the top 5 most popular baby names for 2022 are nationally and for Louisiana.

Nationallly Louisiana 1 Olivia Olivia 2 Emma Amelia 3 Charlotte Ava 4 Amelia Charlotte 5 Sophia Harper

As with all lists of this sort, names fall out of favor as others rise through the ranks.

Not surprisingly, the furor surrounding the popular Paramount network show "Yellowstone" has seeped into the baby-naming pool.

The following tables list 5 names that have risen the fastest in the last year of data.

Boy Name 2022 Rank 2021 Rank Dutton 835 1821 Kayce 587 1077 Chosen 898 1308 Khaza 839 1230 Eithan 500 848

Girl Name 2022 Rank 2021 Rank Wrenlee 712 1420 Neriah 993 1683 Arlet 741 1226 Georgina 878 1310 Amiri 876 1299

