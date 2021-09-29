Popular Louisiana Golf Course Abruptly Shuts Down

One of the best things about living in Louisiana is the abundance of outdoor activities and sporting events. You can find just about any activity to enjoy around our beautiful state, and that makes us a tourist destination for many who want to enjoy "The Sportsman's Paradise". Couple that with mild weather conditions for most of the year, and we are the perfect spot for those who are seeking a great golf experience.

Which makes it so surprising when one of our perfectly manicured golf courses closes down. Honestly, I don't know if I've ever heard of a golf course being shuttered, but it happened early this week in West Feliciana Parish. According to the folks at Golfmax.com, the state of Louisiana has 66 golf courses open, and now there is only 65.

Peter Drew on Unsplash

The Bluffs at Thompson Creek, which is located in the beautiful West Feliciana town of St Francisville, was abruptly shuttered on Monday, September 27. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge "Notices were set out to residents at the Bluffs on Thompson Creek this past weekend that Monday would be the last day of operation for its neighboring golf course and all other facilities including the swimming pool, tennis courts, nature trail and fitness center." The popular resort opened in 1988 with the construction of an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course and a 300-home master plan.

There are only two Louisiana golf courses that are designed by Palmer, one is the private Country Club of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, and the other is the Bluffs, which was open to the public. Their social media page states that they are "Rated the #1 Golf Course in Louisiana, The Bluffs is an Arnold Palmer Signature Design Course that is open to the public with a clubhouse that offers casual and upscale dining & private event space."

But the property has been plagued with legal problems and controversies in the last several years, and even closed once before in 2009, and then re-opened with new owners. Hate to see one of Louisiana's premier destinations for golf closed in such a manner. I'm pretty sure Arnold Palmer would be horrified.