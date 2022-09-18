(AP) Singer Post Malone fell through a hole on stage Sunday night in St. Louis during a concert at the Enterprise Center. The show was cut short and Malone was taken to the hospital.

During Malone's concert performances, a hole in the stage opens to take away guitars. Post Malone misjudged the hole's whereabouts during his Sunday night concert and fell through the hole in front of the live audience.

Malone was taken to the hospital. Although the singer says it "got me pretty good" he was released and prescribed pain medication for bruised ribs.

I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs. -Post Malone

The tour will continue as scheduled with Malone's next performance Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.