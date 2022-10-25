Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results

The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.

The only problem with that strategy to claim life-changing wealth in last night's Powerball drawing is this, no single ticket matched all the numbers needed to lay claim to the game's top prize. That means on Wednesday when the next Powerball drawing is held, it will be worth an estimated $680 million dollars or more.

If you didn't get to see the drawing last night, here's how the balls fell.

The numbers chosen according to the Powerball website were:

18 23 35 45 54 Powerball 16 Powerplay x4

The official Powerball website indicates there was one ticket sold in Texas that matched all five of the white ball numbers but whiffed on the Powerball. That ticket is worth $1 million dollars this morning.

Meanwhile in Louisiana, usually when there are large jackpot amounts the state will get a winner of a substantial sum of money, usually over $10,000 but last night's Powerball drawing did produce such a win for lottery lovers in The Boot.

The biggest cash prize that was noted on the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page was $400. A dozen tickets sold for last night's Powerball drawing are worth that this morning. Three of those tickets matched four of the white balls while the other nine $400 winners matched three white balls and the Powerball.

Last night's drawing also produced 23 tickets worth $100 bucks this morning. Those tickets matched the same number groupings as the $400 winners noted above but these players did not opt-in on the Powerplay which was a generous "four times" last night.

The Mega Millions game is the next big money game for players. That drawing takes place tonight at 9:59. The top prize in Mega Millions is an estimated $45 million dollars. The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday. That same night the Louisiana Lottery will also hold drawings for Lotto with a top prize of $1.550 million and Easy 5 with a top prize of $70,000.

Remember, play responsibly and only spend what you can afford to lose. If you feel you have an issue with gambling call 1-877-770-STOP (7867) for free confidential assistance.