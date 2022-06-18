President Biden Falls Off Bike After Beach Ride [VIDEO]

President Biden fell off his bike after his Saturday morning bike ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.

As the President was approaching a group of people, he attempted to get off of his bike and that is when he tumbled to the ground.

He did get up quickly and said that he was not hurt. Biden says his foot got caught in the toe cages.

Biden, who is 79, was wearing his helmet at the time of the fall and was helped back to his feet by security.

Here's the video of President Biden approaching well-wishers, and then falling to the ground as he attempts to get off of his bike.

Here's a shot from above at President Biden attempts to get back to his feet after falling off of his bike Saturday.