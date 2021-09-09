President Biden Has Had Enough, Vaccine Mandates for 100 Million Americans

President Joe Biden is not happy with Americans who haven't been vaccinated yet and is moving forward with vaccine mandates that will affect as many as 100 million Americans.

President Biden criticized Americans who have not been vaccinated, "your refusal has cost all of us".

We've been patient. But our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us. He went on to say those unvaccinated, can cause a lot of damage and they are. -President Biden

The new mandates will require all employers with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated or test for COVID weekly which will affect about 80 million people.

All 17 million employees who work in America's health facilities that receive Medicare of Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated.

The executive branch of the federal government will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

All hired contractors who do business with the federal government will also have to show proof of having had the vaccine.

The new vaccine mandates are all part of the President's plan to control the spread of the new Delta variant.

Biden announced his new coronavirus strategy in a White House press conference Thursday. The President said, "We are in the tough stretch and it could last for a while".

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The White House claims more than 1,000 people die every day in this country alone from the coronavirus. And the economic impact of the virus is keeping the country from rebounding. The President blames much of this on nonvaccinated Americans.

The White House will do its part to help by increasing the supply of vaccine tests and will be sending additional funding to schools so that they can operate safely.

Large companies that fail to comply with the new federal mandates may see penalties as high as $14,000 per violation.

The President's new policies would also require companies to provide paid time off to employees to get vaccinated.