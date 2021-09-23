It's hard to believe that it's already been several weeks since Hurricane Ida blew through our state and devastated parts of southeast Louisiana. And we still have a couple of months left in hurricane season. The scenes from the parishes that were affected are heartbreaking, and only by the grace of God is it not us this time. We are praying for them.

Acadiana native and professional golfer Chris Arceneaux could not sit by and watch the devastation. So he has partnered up with community organizations and Lafayette businesses to hold a Community Hurricane Disaster Supply Drive on Wednesday, September 29 and Thursday, September 30. The drive thru drop off will be held at the Holy Rosary Event Center, 421 Carmel Drive in Lafayette. On Wednesday the drop off times will be from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM, and on Thursday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

According to the press release, items needed are bottled water, personal care products (antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.), cleaning supplies (laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.), paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.), baby and infant supplies, (diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.), and first-aid items (bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves and instant cold packs.

The supplies will be delivered with two 15 Foot U-Haul Trucks from Don’s Car Care & U-Haul Center. And the following local businesses and organizations have provided needed supplies and help to deliver them. If you want more information, or would like to help, contact Chris Arceneaux at 337-291-5557.



• Coca-Cola United • The Darby Foundation • Don’s Car Care & U-Haul Center • Fairways Consulting - Donnie Brackins • Generations Sports Management • Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board • Lafayette Men's Golf Association • Lafayette Senior Men's Golf Association • Mouton's Barber & Beauty Salon • Schilling Distributing Company • Stuller Family Foundation • Super 1 Foods • Superior Contract Cleaning • Toussaint Golf Association • Staff, Members & Friends of Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course