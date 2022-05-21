Proposed Bicycle Paths for Lafayette Unveiled

New bike paths are planned for the Lafayette area.

During a press conference yesterday, Friday, May 20, 2022, Lafayette Consolidated Government released maps for a proposed bicycle route across the city.



The proposed Bicycle Lafayette Plan includes 10.25 miles of bikeways and trails, including the 8.8-mile Véloop connecting 17 neighborhoods from Rotary Point to Pontiac Point and a 10-foot wide, 1.65-mile trail connecting Girard Park to Moncus Park.

“These multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists will not only make Lafayette a healthier and safer place, but also a more attractive place to live, work, and play. They also give us a more competitive edge over other cities, so we may attract and retain new talent seeking to relocate here. Bikeway infrastructure has economic value and is good for business," Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The loop will help connect Lafayette’s urban core, the Oil Center, Downtown Lafayette, and the Sterling Grove National Historic District as well as access to the Vermilion River.

“This trail will include all elements of what makes a trail safe, comfortable, and enjoyable, where bicyclists can ride an asphalt path from one park to the other.” -Nick Hernandez, LCG Pedestrian and Bicycle Coordinator said.

The first phase of construction includes building the trail that will connect Girard and Moncus Park, which is set to begin in early 2023.

The Bicycle Lafayette Plan will be available for public input in June.

