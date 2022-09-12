Public Health Alert Issued for Beef Over E. Coli Contamination

Concerns about beef and E. Coli contamination in the U.S. The Federal Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert because of concerns about ground beef sold in Hello Fresh meal kits. The meat might be contaminated with E. Coli.

ground beef on cutting board iStock loading...

The U.S. Agriculture Department did not issue a mandatory recall because these meal kits are no longer being sold by Hello Fresh.

The meal kits involved in this health alert were shipped to several states from July 2-21, 2022.

Here's the List of Products Involved in the Health Alert:

10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing "GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT" with codes "EST#46481 L1 22 155" or "EST#46481 L5 22 155" on the side of the packaging.

The ground beef packages bear "EST.46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.

FSIS, the CDC, and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli and they suspect raw ground beef is the likely source of the reported illnesses.

Traceback information identified that multiple case-patients received ground beef distributed by HelloFresh in meal kits in July. The FSIS is continuing to work with suppliers and public health partners on the investigation.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, you are urged to throw them away and do not use them.

How to Safely Cook Ground Beef

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

