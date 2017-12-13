Public Meeting About Duhon Road Widening Project

There will be a public meeting tonight about the proposed Duhon Road Widening Project.

Lafayette City Parish Government will have an "open house" style public meeting to talk about widening Duhon Road at Rue De Belier, and turn that area into a roundabout.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 o'clock tonight at the Lafayette Parish South Regional Library.

Right now there is a "T" intersection for the public to use to travel Duhon Road and Rue De Belier. The proposal would be to widen Duhon Road and Rue De Belier roundabout.

LCG officials will have information, including visual displays, about the proposed project.

Anyone attending can express their thoughts either verbally or in writing at the meeting. If you prefer, you can also write up your thoughts and send them via mail, but they must be postmarked by December 27 of this year.

Written comments should be sent the following address:

LCG's Public Works Department

1515 E. University Avenue

Lafayette, LA 70501