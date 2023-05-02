Ragin Cajuns Trey Amos Enters the Transfer Portal

The Ragin Cajuns are looking to make a splash in year 2 of head coach Michael Desormeaux. Well, they may be losing one of their best defensive backs in Trey Amos as he enters the transfer portal.

Now because he entered the portal that doesn't mean he won't come back. However, he did receive an offer from LSU among other teams.

Hopefully, the Cajuns figure out what to do at defensive back if Amos does leave because the Cajuns do have a solid squad.