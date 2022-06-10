Heavy Downpour Across Southeast Louisiana Leaves Many New Orleans Neighborhoods Flooded

A heavy dose of downpours across the Greater New Orleans area today left portions of the city flooded. Videos and photos show the aftermath of the weather that has left many homes and neighborhoods in dangerous situations.

Twitter via @SophiaGermer Twitter via @SophiaGermer loading...

For New Orleans residents that were lucky enough to park their vehicles on high ground last night, they did whatever they could to get out of the flooded neighborhoods.

Photos and videos from the area show just how much rain came down in a short period across Southeastern Louisiana.

Twitter via @SophiaGermer Twitter via @SophiaGermer loading...

Many cars across the city were submerged in water as social media posts show.

Roads were completely covered with water, trapping many residents in their neighborhoods.

Twitter via @SophiaGermer Twitter via @SophiaGermer loading...

Videos and Photos Show Flooding Across Greater New Orleans Area

See videos of the flooded New Orleans streets via @SophiaGermer on Twitter below.

A waterspout was even spotted from City Park per @BrantlyWx on Twitter.

New Orleans East is also catching the brunt of the weather system per @WDSU on Twitter below.

A report from @foxweather shows just how devastatingly powerful the weather was.

More photos from the area via @SOCONNORNEWS on Twitter.

Another clip coming from @farrah_yvetter on Twitter.

Conditions on the water for local fisherman were far from ideal as @ConstanzerWx points out.

Let's hope that all of our friends in the Greater New Orleans area are safe today.