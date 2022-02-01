Acadiana Father Who Recently Lost His Daughter Has a Special Message for Joe Burrow

According to one grieving Acadiana father, Bengals QB Joe Burrow will have at least one fan cheering him on from up above when he takes the field in Super Bowl 56.

Brian Baumgardner is a sergeant with the Youngsville Police Department and a die-hard LSU fan, so anytime his schedule would free up a Saturday, you could guarantee he would be locked in to watch the Tigers play.

In the Baumgardner household, it has always been somewhat of an unspoken tradition to wear team colors on game day when the Cajuns, Tigers, or Saints are playing and some of Brian's fondest memories are the get-togethers with his kids and family.

Sadly, Baumgardner recently lost one of his children in a tragic automobile accident. His daughter Ramsie was one of the two people who passed away in the fatal crash on Hwy 167 in Vermilion Parish on January 23. Ramsie Baumgardner was a senior at North Vermilion High School with plans to attend the University of Louisiana this coming fall.

Unfortunately, due to her untimely death, Ramsie never got the chance to wear her Ragin' Cajun colors on campus. Her father Brian will also never see his baby girl wearing purple and gold on LSU gameday—colors he knew she wore because of his love for the Tigers.

As former LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow gets ready to suit up with his Cincinnati Bengals for his very first Super Bowl, Brian is hoping to deliver a special message to the man himself.

To send his message, Baumgardner reached out to an old friend and classmate who is definitely close to LSU and Joe Burrow as he covered the team during that iconic 2019 LSU Championship season. Jacques Doucet covers the LSU Tigers for WAFB, and he shared the following post from his old friend—a message from Brian to Joe Burrow on behalf of his baby girl, Ramsie.

I spoke to Brian personally and he emphasized that he didn't want a reply or anything special—just for Joe "to know that Ramsie will be cheering him on because she knew I loved LSU."

While Joe Burrow will certainly be inundated with tweets, messages, texts, and preparing for the biggest game of his life over the next two weeks, how awesome would it be if, even in passing, he caught wind of his support from up above?

Jacques' message from Brian has already been retweeted nearly 100 times, but imagine if we all tagged Joe Burrow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@joeyB)? I can tell you that I personally share a lot of things on social media that are far less impactful, and this is one thing that will definitely make a grieving friend smile.

While we're all cheering on Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl from our patios, living rooms, and favorite local bars, we know that at least one Tigers fan will be cheering him on from up above.

