UPDATE: Rayne Police Accuse Man of Murdering Girlfriend

UPDATE 2, Wednesday, 8:30 p. m.

Rayne police say they’ve arrested the man who shot and killed a woman on Benoit Road earlier this morning.

According to Chief Carroll Stelly, Trendan McGuire shot his girlfriend, Alesia Joy Malone, in the head. Malone later died at the hospital.

McGuire is facing a second-degree murder charge.

UPDATE, Wednesday, 6:30 p. m.

Rayne police say the victim in Wednesday’s Benoit Road shooting has died.

According to a post on the Rayne Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to 203 Benoit Road around 11:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released because authorities are still working to notify the victim’s family.

The shooting remains under investigation. Call Rayne Police or Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS if you have information.

ORIGINAL STORY, Wednesday, 2:24 p.m.

Rayne police are on the scene of a shooting that has left one person in the hospital.

According to Rayne Police Captain Tony Olinger, that shooting happened Wednesday morning on Benoit Road.

Capt. Olinger tells us that investigators are still on the scene of that shooting. He had no information about a suspect or the severity of the victim's injuries. He added that more information will be released later today.

This is a developing story.

