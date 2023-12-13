Rayne, LA (KPEL News) - Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are assisting police in Rayne, Louisiana, as they expand manhunt efforts in finding an 18-year-old wanted on murder charges.

SENEGAL, JAMYRION JAQUAN Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Last week, authorities identified Jamyrion Jaquan Senegal of Crowley as a suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Darren Senegal of Rayne. The two men are cousins.

Darren's body was found near the railroad tracks on the Mervine Kahn Extension in Rayne on December 4. He died of multiple gunshot wounds before emergency medical responders arrived.

Police believe two people were involved in the shooting and suspect a 16-year-old is a co-conspirator in Darren's murder.

News15 has reported that Jamyrion has faced charges for violent crimes before. He pled down five counts of attempted murder to battery, and he served two years probabion.

An arrest warrant has been issued on one count of second degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Anyone assisting Jamyrion with hiding from police faces possible charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Jamyrion Senegal is a black male, 18 years of age. He is 5’8” in height and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 569 N. Ave. B, in Crowley.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

Anyone with information about Jamyrion's whereabouts is urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at 337-789-TIPS or or download the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2.500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

